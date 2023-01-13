Israel Has 3 Plans to ‘Neutralize’ Iran’s Nuclear Program – Army Chief

i24 News – He also warned against political meddling in the military

Israel’s outgoing army chief said in a series of farewell interviews on Friday that Israel has devised three operational plans to attack Iran to “neutralize” its nuclear program.

Days before being replaced by his successor Herzi Halevi, Israel’s military (IDF) Chief of Staff said that Iran has an “active weapons team,” which “has been working at a very slow pace, and this is in violation of the nuclear deal.” According to Kochavi, Iran currently has enough fissile material for production of four bombs using highly enriched uranium.

This prompted Israel to come up with different plans to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“These extend from a retaliatory strike on Iran that would be unrelated to the nuclear issue, to the taking out of the Iranian nuclear installations and auxiliary sites in that project, and if the situation eventually escalates into a full-fledged campaign then these plans also include the targeting of military sites and other assets,” Kochavi told Israel Hayom.

He also warned against political meddling in the military. Kochavi shared his concerns about the coalition agreements signed by the new government that put the Civil Administration in the West Bank and the Military Rabbinate under civilian responsibility.

“I don’t see how such a reality could exist. The supreme command orders, which have been given the status of a law and signed by the defense minister, stipulate that the IDF chief of staff appoints officers that hold the rank of colonel or higher, including major generals. This must not change,” Kochavi stressed.

He specified that if the Border Guard would be under National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, they would still be subordinate to the military commanders on the ground, which could lead to conflicting orders. Kochavi called such situation “intolerable.”

“Every theater has only one commander at every given moment, and all the forces report to him; he is responsible for carrying out the mission and he will have to be held accountable for its success or failure. This is the principle of having a single chain of command in militaries all over and the IDF in particular, and there is no other situation that could exist,” he said.