Two Terrorists Killed by Israeli Forces after Drive-By Shooting Near Jenin

i24 News – Two terrorists were killed on Friday night after shooting at Israeli forces from a passing vehicle near Jenin in the West Bank, according to Hebrew media reports.

The Islamic Jihad terrorists opened fire at Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers who were conducting counterterrorism activities adjacent to the village of Jaba’. Soldiers responded with gunfire, according to an IDF statement.

According to Palestinian medical sources, Izz ad-Din Hammara, 24, and Amjad Khaliliya, 23, were active in the Jaba’ Battalion of the Islamic Jihad’s armed wing in Jenin.

Soldiers found an M-16 rifle during the search of the vehicle, which was confiscated.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported.

As part of the ongoing “Operation Break the Wave,” IDF forces have conducted nightly raids on terrorist targets in Palestinian towns and villages across the West Bank, sometimes facing violent opposition to their presence.