Iranian Imam Paid Secret Visit to Israel, Met with Netanyahu Officials

January 15, 2023 11:14 am
Iranian Imam Paid Secret Visit to Israel, Met with Netanyahu Officials

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022. Photo: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

i24 Newsi24NEWS has learned that an Iranian Shiite imam, a well-known critic of the Iranian regime, recently paid a secret visit to Israel and met with officials close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A source close to Netanyahu who attended the meeting confirmed the imam’s visit to the channel. The imam, whose name is known to i24NEWS but will remain nameless at his request out of fear that Iranian authorities will persecute him due to his secret visit, is known for his harsh criticism of Tehran’s regime.

The imam is frequently a guest of American right-wing circles. Additionally, he is a former student of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In a conversation with i24NEWS, the imam did not deny the visit and noted his friendship with an official close to the prime minister.

