January 15, 2023 10:53 am
Shots Fired at Israeli Bus in West Bank, No Casualties

View of the Israeli settlement of Karmei Tzur, in the West Bank, which neighbors Givat Sorek. Photo: Gershon Elinson / Flash90.

i24 News A suspected Palestinian terrorist opened fire at a bus carrying Israeli civilians near the Karmei Zur community in the West Bank, north of Hebron.

No one was hurt in the incident. The suspect was seen fleeing the scene on foot.

Israel Defense Forces said they found bullet casings at the scene. The statement said the military launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier in the day a Palestinian terrorist was killed after attempting to stab Israeli soldiers near the Jewish settlement of Ofra in the West Bank.

The military said that the deadly incident occurred while Palestinians were throwing rocks at soldiers. The suspect allegedly ran toward the forces with a knife in his hand before being shot and killed by troops in the area, which is also close to the Palestinian town of Silwad on the outskirts of Ramallah.

The past few months saw an uptick in Palestinian terrorist attacks in the West Bank, prompting Israel to launch Operation Break the Wave.

