January 15, 2023 11:01 am
Terrorist Killed After Trying to Stab Israeli Soldiers Near Ofra Settlement

avatar by i24 News

Illustrative: An Israeli solider works at the scene of the shooting attack near Ofra, in the West Bank, Dec. 9, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

i24 News A Palestinian terrorist was killed on Sunday morning after attempting to stab Israeli soldiers near the Jewish settlement of Ofra in the West Bank, the army said.

The military said that the deadly incident occurred while Palestinians were throwing rocks at soldiers. The suspect allegedly ran toward the forces with a knife in his hand before being shot and killed by troops in the area, which is also close to the Palestinian town of Silwad on the outskirts of Ramallah.

He was identified by the Palestinian Health Ministry as 45-year-old Ahmad Hassan Kahle, who lived in the area.

No soldiers were wounded in the incident, which is under investigation.

