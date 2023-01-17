Israel’s Eli Cohen Slams ‘Meaningless Statements’ on Palestinian Authority at UN

i24 News – ‘The State of Israel is committed first and foremost to Israel’s security’

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday commented on more than 90 countries calling on Israel to reverse steps taken against the Palestinian Authority over its push for an investigation into Israel at the United Nations.

Speaking at the Davos economic forum in Switzerland, he accused the PA of encouraging “terrorism.”

“Meaningless statements and signatures will not stop us from making the right decisions that will protect our citizens and secure our future. The interest of all the countries of the world should be to stop the incitement of the Palestinian Authority, which encourages terrorism and pays terrorists who kill Jews. The State of Israel is committed first and foremost to Israel’s security,” Cohen said. Related coverage ‘Significant’ Mediterranean Gas Field Found Off Egyptian Coast American and Italian energy giants Chevron and Eni announced on Sunday the discovery of an offshore Egyptian gas field in...