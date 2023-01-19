Contestant on UK’s ‘The Apprentice’ Apologizes for Selling Dagger With Nazi Swastika on Online Antiques Marketplace

A contestant from the new season of the reality television show The Apprentice in the United Kingdom apologized for selling Nazi memorabilia on his online antique marketplace.

“I in no way condone or wish to be looking to be celebrating this abhorrent and shameful part of history and I apologize for any offense caused,” Gregory Ebbs, 25, told Daily Mail.

“My online business is an antiques marketplace where independent sellers have a platform to sell a wide range of antiques, memorabilia & militaria from many different periods of history,” he explained. “The item in question was sold by a third party vendor. This type of memorabilia is not something I would personally sell or stock.”

He also noted that he aims to improve the website, saying that it is “relatively new and I will be looking to implement stricter vetting procedures for third party vendors.”

Ebbs’ online business, called Raven Yard Antiques, sold on Jan. 5 for almost $800 a pre-World War II German officer’s dress dagger that features a swastika, The Sun reported. The weapon was uploaded online by a seller called Mcdermott and sold the same day that the new season of the The Apprentice aired in the United Kingdom in which contestants must complete business-related challenges set by British-Jewish business magnate Lord Alan Sugar.