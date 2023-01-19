Fatah’s Unwavering Support for Terrorism

It sounded like a rebroadcast of a statement made by Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah deputy, Mahmoud Al-Aloul, last year on Fatah’s 57th anniversary, but Al-Aloul did indeed make a new statement this year to mark Fatah’s 58th anniversary. But it was all the same — the same setting in the TV studio, the same suit, and worse: He repeated the same message that Fatah unwaveringly continues to support terror against Israel.

“All means” and “any means” are the key expressions. A year ago, Al-Aloul stressed that Fatah had “not in any way abandoned any means of resistance,” adding that “when we are relying on popular resistance now, this does not mean that we are abandoning any means [of resistance].”

This year Al-Aloul reinforced this message, stating that the Palestinians will “resist” the new Israeli government “with all means” — vowing more terror:

Fatah Deputy Chairman Mahmoud Al-Aloul: “The Israeli successive governments are all fascist… but these [in the new government] deny all of the Palestinian people’s rights completely, and clearly announce that they are fascists and that they are coming to commit crimes, murder, occupation of the land, and everything that is connected to this. … We will resist it with all means … Also resistance on the ground. The resistance on the ground [must be] against this occupation on all levels … Our popular resistance must be more intense, have more adherence, and be more active.” [emphasis added] [Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, Facebook page, Dec. 28, 2022]

On Fatah’s 57th anniversary, he stated:

Fatah Deputy Chairman Mahmoud Al-Aloul: “The fact that we are currently using the means of popular resistance does not in any way mean that we have abandoned any means of resistance … On the first page of [Fatah’s political] plan … [it says] that Fatah is still a national liberation movement. It is not a state … One of this announcement’s points says that Fatah believes that resistance with all its means [i.e., including terror] is a legitimate right of occupied peoples … Every stage has a particular means of resistance. Therefore, when we are relying on popular resistance now, this does not mean that we are abandoning any means [of resistance.” [Mahmoud Al-Aloul, Fatah Deputy Chairman, Facebook, Jan 3, 2022]

As Palestinian Media Watch has documented numerous times, the terms “all means,” “all means of resistance,” and “all forms,” are ‎used by Palestinian Authority (PA) leaders to include using all types of violence, including deadly terror ‎against Israeli civilians, such as stabbings and shootings, as well as throwing rocks and Molotov Cocktails.

PA leaders and officials have legitimized Palestinian violence by quoting UN resolution 3236, which “recognizes the right of the Palestinian people to regain its rights by all means.” The PA interprets “all means” as including violence against civilians, but has chosen to ignore the continuation of the resolution, which states that the use of “all means” should be “in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations…” And Chapter 1, Article 1, opens by saying that “international disputes” should be resolved “by peaceful means.”

Since international law, in general, prohibits targeting civilians, it is outrageous to claim that resolution 3236 condones Palestinian terrorists attacking Israeli civilians.

The terms “peaceful uprising/resistance” and “popular uprising/resistance” are used by PA leaders to refer to peaceful protest and to deadly terror attacks and terror waves. For example, ‎Mahmoud Abbas defined as “peaceful popular” the murderous terror during the 2015-2016 ‎terror wave (“The Knife Intifada”), in which 40 people were killed (36 Israelis, 1 Palestinian, 2 Americans, and 1 Eritrean) and hundreds wounded in stabbings, shootings, and car ramming attacks. Abbas said: “We want peaceful popular uprising, and that’s what this is.” At the time Abbas said this, 14 Israelis had already been murdered.

