In Reversal, Harvard University Offers Position to Israel Critic Kenneth Roth

In a dramatic reversal after weeks of controversy, Harvard University has offered a position to Israel critic Kenneth Roth at its Kennedy School of Government, according to an email sent Thursday morning by the school’s dean.

“In the case of Mr. Roth, I now believe that I made an error in my decision not to appoint him as a Fellow at our Carr Center for Human Rights,” wrote Dean Douglas Elmendorf in an email to the Kennedy School community Thursday and shared with The Algemeiner. “I am sorry that the decision inadvertently cast doubt on the mission of the School and our commitment to open debate in ways I had not intended and do not believe to be true. The broader faculty input I have now sought and received has persuaded me that my decision was not the best one for the School. I have spoken now with a colleague at the Carr Center, and we will extend an offer to Mr. Roth to serve as a Fellow. I hope that our community will be able to benefit from his deep experience in a wide range of human rights issues. ”

According to a report in The Nation magazine Elmendorf had vetoed a proposal last summer by the school’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy to offer Roth a one-year fellowship.

After the piece’s publication Roth embarked on a media campaign against Harvard and Dean Elmendorf, sending out some 30 tweets on the subject and alleging that the school had made its decision due to donor influence. Media outlets like the Associated Press, MSNBC, and The Guardian also picked up on the story.

“My decision on Mr. Roth last summer was based on my evaluation of his potential contributions to the School,” Elmendorf continued in his Thursday email. “In recent days I have spent a great deal of time consulting with faculty members, hearing their views, and discussing a path forward on this specific appointment and on broader issues around the appointment of Fellows at the Kennedy School.”

Roth, who served as executive director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) between 1993 and 2022, has been a vociferous critic of Israel. Last year the organization launched a report accusing Israel of “apartheid.”

The document contained at least 300 errors, as well as falsified quotes, which HonestReporting and independent researchers analyzed and rebutted.

HRW founder Robert Bernstein publicly denounced the NGO’s work in the Middle East, writing in 2009 that “Human Rights Watch has lost critical perspective on a conflict in which Israel has been repeatedly attacked by Hamas and Hezbollah.”

In 2021, Roth was accused of justifying antisemitism following the publication of a report that showed there had been a spike in anti-Jewish incidents in the UK during the May 2021 conflict.

In a tweet that was later deleted, Roth wrote:

Antisemitism is always wrong, and it long preceded the creation of Israel, but the surge in UK antisemitic incidents during the recent Gaza conflict gives the lie to those who pretend that the Israeli government’s conduct doesn’t affect antisemitism.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated to reflect new details.