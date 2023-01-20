United Arab Emirates Retains Place Among Safest Countries in the World

i24 News – The Gulf country takes effective measures to combat terrorist and extremist activities

The United Arab Emirates has maintained its top position in the Global Terrorism Index as the safest country in the world for the fourth consecutive year, ranking “very low” in the spread of terrorist activities.

Based in Sydney, Australia, the Institute for Economics and Peace publishes the results each year.

It is one of the indicators tracked by the UAE’s Department of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The data is monitored by the ministry’s Global Peace and Stability Initiative. As part of this initiative, the index data was checked by the ministry’s communication with influential international sources such as the United Nations and international organizations, specialized research institutes, and the Institute for Economic and Peace.

Related coverage Ben-Gvir: Maher Younis Should be Shipped Off to Syria JNS.org - Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Thursday expressed satisfaction with police efforts to prevent any major celebrations...

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also provides national reports on the UAE’s efforts to combat terrorism, illustrating the active role of the ministry, relevant agencies, and government technical committees in the fight against extremism.

The Global Terrorism Index provides a comprehensive summary of global trends and patterns that have influenced terrorism over the past two decades, based on an analysis of various social and economic conditions and influential geopolitical factors.

In the last ten months of 2022, more than 150,000 Israelis traveled to the United Arab Emirates. The two countries normalized their relations in September 2020 as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords, with security coordination increasing in the two-plus years since diplomatic relations were established.