Monday, January 23rd | 1 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

EU Agrees New Iran Sanctions, Won’t Label Guards as ‘Terrorist’ for Now

Hezbollah Built 20-Plus Posts Along Border with Israel

Iowa to Test United Hatzalah EMS Model in Rural Areas

Australian Jews Call to Ban Entry to Kanye Down Under

New Technology Connects Ancient Stele with King David—But Not Everyone Agrees

California Professor with History of Pro-Terrorism Comments Honored

After Outpost Demolished, Ben-Gvir Calls for Law to be Applied Equally to Illegal Arab Structures

West Bank Leaders Pen Letter to PM Asking to Meet, Outlining Requests

Israel’s PM Tells U.S. Judicial Overhaul will be Softened – Report

European Allies Urge Germany to Let Tanks Go to Ukraine

January 23, 2023 8:18 am
0

US Military Says it Captured Islamic State Members in Syria

avatar by i24 News

Military vehicles of U.S. soldiers are seen at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq January 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Davison

i24 News – CENTCOM described the militants as a facilitator, a logistician, and an ‘associate’ of the jihadist group and said they were captured

United States military forces captured three Islamic State group members during a raid in eastern Syria, the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday.

CENTCOM described the militants as a facilitator, a logistician, and an “associate” of the jihadist group and said they were captured. During the raid – which took place on Saturday – a civilian sustained “minor injuries” and was taken to a medical facility, CENTCOM’s spokesperson, Colonel Joe Buccino, continued. The civilian was released back to his family shortly after.

There were few details of the raid disclosed. However, Central Command alluded to the presence of “partner forces,” Reuters reported. This language has in the past been used to refer to the Syrian Democratic Forces – the Syrian Kurdish armed group that helped the US and its allies defeat Islamic State.

Related coverage

January 23, 2023 9:24 am
0

Australian Jews Call to Ban Entry to Kanye Down Under

JNS.org - The Australian Jewish Association (AJA) on Monday called on authorities in Canberra to not issue rapper and fashion...

Washington leads an international coalition battling IS in Syria. After the jihadists lost their last scraps of territory following a military onslaught backed by the coalition in March 2019, IS remnants in Syria mostly retreated into desert hideouts in the country’s east.

They have since used such shelters to ambush Kurdish-led forces and Syrian government troops while continuing to mount attacks in Iraq.

On Friday, CENTCOM said a drone attack hit a US-led coalition base in southern Syria, with a war monitor saying it was launched by Iran-backed groups, according to AFP.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.