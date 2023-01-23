US Military Says it Captured Islamic State Members in Syria

i24 News – CENTCOM described the militants as a facilitator, a logistician, and an ‘associate’ of the jihadist group and said they were captured

United States military forces captured three Islamic State group members during a raid in eastern Syria, the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday.

CENTCOM described the militants as a facilitator, a logistician, and an “associate” of the jihadist group and said they were captured. During the raid – which took place on Saturday – a civilian sustained “minor injuries” and was taken to a medical facility, CENTCOM’s spokesperson, Colonel Joe Buccino, continued. The civilian was released back to his family shortly after.

There were few details of the raid disclosed. However, Central Command alluded to the presence of “partner forces,” Reuters reported. This language has in the past been used to refer to the Syrian Democratic Forces – the Syrian Kurdish armed group that helped the US and its allies defeat Islamic State.

Washington leads an international coalition battling IS in Syria. After the jihadists lost their last scraps of territory following a military onslaught backed by the coalition in March 2019, IS remnants in Syria mostly retreated into desert hideouts in the country’s east.

They have since used such shelters to ambush Kurdish-led forces and Syrian government troops while continuing to mount attacks in Iraq.

On Friday, CENTCOM said a drone attack hit a US-led coalition base in southern Syria, with a war monitor saying it was launched by Iran-backed groups, according to AFP.