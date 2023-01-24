Tuesday, January 24th | 2 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

First Full-Length Album of Hasidic Melodies Sung by Women to Be Released in February

European Jewish Group Honoring Adidas for Cutting Ties with Kanye West

Judge Investigating 2020 Beirut Port Blast Charges Lebanon’s Top Public Prosecutor – Report

Police Arrest Two Jewish Activists for Waving Israeli Flags Atop Temple Mount

Nazi Children’s Board Game ‘Jews Out!’ on Display in New Exhibit

Controversial iPhone App Lets You ‘Talk’ to Historical Figures, Including Hitler

Gallant Pledges to Safeguard Archaeological Site at Mount Ebal from Palestinian Damage

Likud MKs Call on Government to Evacuate Illegal Village of Khan Al-Ahmar

Arab World is Against Normalization, Survey Shows

Jordanian Court Orders Israel to Pay $500K to Shooting Victim

January 24, 2023 9:02 am
0

First Full-Length Album of Hasidic Melodies Sung by Women to Be Released in February

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Women singing Klimovitcher Nigun from the upcoming album Kapelya. Photo: YouTube screenshot

The first full-length album of wordless Jewish Hassidic melodies, known as niggunim, to be sung professionally by women will be released next month.

Kapelya, which in Yiddish means musical ensemble, features 22 female vocalists and instrumentalists singing old Hassidic melodies that are typically sung publicly only by men, since Orthodox men are prohibited from hearing women singing, for reasons of modesty. The 13 tracks on the album combine Hasidic prayer, Yiddish Klezmer, traditional medicine music and Jewish music from the 1970s-90s.

The album is an outcome of “RAZA_circles” — a group which organizes musical singing gatherings mainly for women in New York City and Israel since 2018. They are led by Brooklyn native Chana Raskin, 35, who uses the name RAZA when performing.

The 22 women vocalists included in the recording of Kapelya “helped to create the atmosphere of those gatherings in the studio,” Raskin told The Algemeiner. 

“Given the context of where this music comes from, [which is] a traditional Hassidic community…this album is doing something that hasn’t been done before,” added Raskin, who leads vocals on the album. “It is bowing its head to the tradition of old while making space for the new, doing both with a profound deep listening and joyful curiosity.”

Kapelya will be released by Rising Song Records on Feb. 22.

Listen to Klimovitcher Nigun from the album Kapelya in the video below.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.