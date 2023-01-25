Former Meretz Leader Gal-On Compares Ben-Gvir to Hitler

JNS.org – Former Meretz Party leader Zehava Gal-On on Wednesday compared Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to Hitler, posting to social media a picture of him with his arm raised and captioning it “Heil Kahane.”

It was a double reference to the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, whose Kach Party was banned from the Knesset for espousing anti-Arab views, and to the Nazis’ “Heil Hitler” salute.

Ben-Gvir is a former disciple of Kahane.

After coming under fire for the tweet, Gal-On deleted it, writing, “I erased the tweet, still waiting for racism to be erased from the Knesset.”

מחקתי את הציוץ.

עדיין מחכה שהגזענות תימחק מהכנסת — זהבה גלאון (@zehavagalon) January 25, 2023

In response, Ben-Gvir took Gal-On to task, tweeting: “The daughter of Holocaust survivors is cheapening and ripping up the [memory] of the holy six million [Jews who were killed by the Nazis]. Zehava, what would your mother and father say about this?”

בת להורים ניצולי שואה, מוזילה ודוקרת את ששת מיליוני הקדושים. זהבה, מה אמא ואבא היו אומרים על זה? pic.twitter.com/W1q0QwV3sw — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) January 25, 2023