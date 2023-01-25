Former Meretz Leader Gal-On Compares Ben-Gvir to Hitler

The incident comes as Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to deliver on Thursday the main address in the European Parliament at a special session marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day that will be attended by lawmakers and Shoah survivors.
International Holocaust Remembrance Day is commemorated annually on Jan. 27, the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.
In November, Ben-Gvir distanced himself from Kahane’s policies, saying, “It is no secret that today I am not Rabbi Kahane and I do not support the deportation of all Arabs, and I will not enact laws for separate beaches, although it is certain that we will act and do everything to expel terrorists from the country for the sake of the Jewish character of Israel, for the settlements and its Jewish identity.”
Gal-On, a former Meretz chair who had retired from politics, returned to win the party’s primary ahead of the Nov. 1 national election.
Meretz failed to cross the electoral threshold to enter the Knesset for the first time since the party’s formation in 1992.