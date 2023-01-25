Wednesday, January 25th | 3 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Former Meretz Leader Gal-On Compares Ben-Gvir to Hitler

Wearing Tefillin May Prevent Damage from Heart Attacks

Israeli to Sing UAE National Anthem at Dubai Holocaust Event

AJC Survey: Half of Americans Don’t Know How Many Jews Died in the Holocaust

Netanyahu Meets King Abdullah in Jordan

Renowned Holocaust Survivor and Educator to be Awarded one of Poland’s Highest Honors

US Sanctions Lebanese Economist for Hezbollah Ties

‘We Have Been Betrayed’: As Billions Flow to Jordan, US Remains Mum on Extradition of Palestinian Terrorist Ahlam Tamimi

Stanford University Student Photographed Reading Hitler Manifesto

Bipartisan Congressional Letter Calls for UN Official’s Firing Over ‘Outrageous’ Antisemitic Remarks

January 25, 2023 9:19 am
0

Former Meretz Leader Gal-On Compares Ben-Gvir to Hitler

avatar by JNS.org

Meretz Party chairwoman Zehava Galon. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Former Meretz Party leader Zehava Gal-On on Wednesday compared Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to Hitler, posting to social media a picture of him with his arm raised and captioning it “Heil Kahane.”

It was a double reference to the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, whose Kach Party was banned from the Knesset for espousing anti-Arab views, and to the Nazis’ “Heil Hitler” salute.

Ben-Gvir is a former disciple of Kahane.

After coming under fire for the tweet, Gal-On deleted it, writing, “I erased the tweet, still waiting for racism to be erased from the Knesset.”

In response, Ben-Gvir took Gal-On to task, tweeting: “The daughter of Holocaust survivors is cheapening and ripping up the [memory] of the holy six million [Jews who were killed by the Nazis]. Zehava, what would your mother and father say about this?”

The incident comes as Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to deliver on Thursday the main address in the European Parliament at a special session marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day that will be attended by lawmakers and Shoah survivors.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is commemorated annually on Jan. 27, the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

In November, Ben-Gvir distanced himself from Kahane’s policies, saying, “It is no secret that today I am not Rabbi Kahane and I do not support the deportation of all Arabs, and I will not enact laws for separate beaches, although it is certain that we will act and do everything to expel terrorists from the country for the sake of the Jewish character of Israel, for the settlements and its Jewish identity.”

Gal-On, a former Meretz chair who had retired from politics, returned to win the party’s primary ahead of the Nov. 1 national election.

Meretz failed to cross the electoral threshold to enter the Knesset for the first time since the party’s formation in 1992.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.