Thursday, January 26th | 4 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hatzalah EMT Saves Fellow Passenger Who Fainted During JetBlue Flight to Florida

Israeli Leaders Demand EU Terror Designation for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps

The UK National Union of Students Welcomes Everyone — Except Jews

Are New Standards Coming to The Washington Post?

‘About Us and Without Us’: Sundance Film Festival Features Panel Discussion About Jewish Representation in TV, Film

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, a Plea of Sorts for Forgiveness

We Have a Mezuzah to Tell the World We Are Jews

Jenin: At Least 9 Palestinians Killed, Intelligence Revealed Cell Planning Attack

Palestinian Policeman Among Gunmen Killed in Jenin Raid

Lebanese Protest as Fate of Blast Probe Hangs in Balance

January 26, 2023 9:30 am
0

Iranian Chess Player who Competed Without Hijab Meets with Spanish PM

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meets with Iranian chess player Sara Khadem in Madrid, Spain, January 25, 2023. Photo: Handout via REUTERS

An Iranian chess player who defected to Spain after she competed without a hijab and was warned not to return to her country met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid on Wednesday.

Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, 25, better known as Sara Khadem, arrived in Spain in early January. She had taken part in the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships held in Kazakhstan’s Almaty in late December without a hijab – a headscarf mandatory under Iran’s strict Islamic dress codes.

“How much I have learned today from a woman who inspires me,” Sanchez posted on his Twitter account after hosting Khadem at his official residence, the Moncloa Palace.

“All my support to women athletes. Your example contributes to a better world,” he added.

Related coverage

January 23, 2023 3:07 pm
0

US, UK, EU Issue Coordinated Sanctions Against Iranian Officials

The US, UK and EU issued coordinated sanctions Monday against senior Iranian officials, including Iran’s deputy intelligence minister and four...

In footage provided by the prime minister’s office, Khadem is seen chatting with Sanchez on a couch while sporting a black suit and without wearing a hijab. They later appear to engage in a game of chess at a table.

Demonstrations against Iran’s clerical leadership have swept the country since mid-September when a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, died in the custody of the morality police, which had detained her for wearing “inappropriate attire”.

Laws enforcing mandatory hijab-wearing have become a flashpoint during the unrest, with a string of sportswomen competing overseas appearing without their headscarves in public.

In a recent interview with newspaper El País, Khadem – who holds the title of Woman Grandmaster – said she only used to wear the headscarf at tournaments when there were cameras because she was representing Iran.

“With the hijab, I’m not me, I don’t feel good, and so I wanted to put an end to that situation,” she said. “So I decided not to wear it anymore.”

Khadem is ranked 771st in the world, according to the International Chess Federation’s website, and 9th in Iran.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.