Thursday, January 26th | 4 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jenin: At Least 9 Palestinians Killed, Intelligence Revealed Cell Planning Attack

Palestinian Policeman Among Gunmen Killed in Jenin Raid

Lebanese Protest as Fate of Blast Probe Hangs in Balance

Iranian Chess Player who Competed Without Hijab Meets with Spanish PM

We Dismantled a Ticking Time Bomb, Says Israeli Army of Jenin Raid

‘Israel is an Independent Country’: Ben-Gvir Vows to Return to Temple Mount

MK Simcha Rothman Sent to NYC to Reassure US Jews About Judicial Reform

Herzog Addresses EU Parliament to Mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day

German Nonprofits Sue Twitter Over Antisemitic Tweets

Tlaib Erects Palestinian Flag in Capitol Hill Office, Accuses Israel of ‘Apartheid’

January 26, 2023 8:30 am
0

MK Simcha Rothman Sent to NYC to Reassure US Jews About Judicial Reform

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

Simcha Rothman. Photo: via Wikimedia Commons

JNS.org – Member of Knesset Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionism party has been dispatched to New York to meet with U.S. Jewish leaders to assuage their fears about the government’s proposed court overhaul, reported the Hebrew-language news outlet Kan.

Rothman, the chairman of the Knesset’s Law, Justice, and Constitution Committee, is in New York to attend the book launch of former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

However, Kan reported that his unofficial goal is to meet with American Jewish organizations that are increasingly concerned with the measures which opponents claim would weaken Israel’s democracy.

Separately, an Israeli court legal advisor appeared before the Knesset legislation committee to read a “legal opinion” directing the legislature on which fundamental law it should be changing.

“The arrogance of Israel’s courts knows no bounds,” commented the Jerusalem-based writer Yoram Hazony.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.