Biden Commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day

January 27, 2023 10:32 am
Former Vice President Joe Biden wipes a tear while giving a tribute during memorial service for Senator John McCain at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., August 30, 2018. Photo: Matt York/Pool via REUTERS.

i24 News – US President Joe Biden on Thursday released a statement commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day, pledging always to remember and keep with faith the phrase “never again.”

“‘Never again’ was a promise my father first instilled in me at our family dinner table, educating me and my siblings about the horrors of the Shoah,” Biden noted. He continued that seeing “neo-Nazis and white nationalists march from the shadows in Charlottesville in 2017, spewing the same antisemitic bile we heard in the 1930s in Europe” is what inspired him to run for president.

The statement also acknowledged other groups that were victims of the Holocaust, including the Roma and Sinti, Slavs, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ individuals, and political dissidents. “Together, we must affirm, over and over, that hate has no safe harbor in America,” Biden continued, urging that’s what his administration was doing.

Biden then listed the achievements of his administration, from appointing the first Ambassador-level Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism to developing a national strategy to fight antisemitism.

“On International Holocaust Remembrance Day and every day, the United States stands with Holocaust victims, their families, and their descendants,” he concluded. “We remember. We honor their stories. We will face down the hate and the lies that carry in them the terrifying echoes of one of the worst chapters in human history.”

“And for generations to come, we will continue to defend our foundational values as a nation — freedom, equality, and dignity for all human beings.”

