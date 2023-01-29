Car Torched, Buildings Damaged in Suspected Revenge Attacks Against Palestinians

i24 News – Amid heightened tensions in the West Bank, attackers reportedly set a car on fire in a Palestinian town near Ramallah overnight on Saturday.

Police are investigating the torching of the car in the village of Turmussya. No suspects have been arrested yet. Additionally, a village resident stated that another house was smashed with stones. Palestinians also said Israeli settlers attacked cars and property across the West Bank, including in the village of Huwara.

These appear to be suspected revenge attacks by Israelis, carried out following a terrorist attack in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Ya’akov on Friday in which seven people were murdered. The following day, a second attack was carried out that seriously wounded two people.

During the Saturday night security cabinet meeting, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged citizens against seeking revenge: “I call again on the citizens of Israel: Do not take the law into your own hands. We are not in the days of the [Jewish] Underground.”

“We have a sovereign country with an excellent army, government, and security forces,” he continued. “Let them do their work.”

On Sunday, Israel’s police – in cooperation with the Jerusalem Municipality – began the demolition of illegal houses in east Jerusalem, increasing tensions in the area. This was done at the directive of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. “We will fight terrorism with all the legal means at our disposal,” the minister said, praising the mayor of Jerusalem and local police for “enforcing the law.”