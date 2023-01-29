Sunday, January 29th | 7 Shevat 5783

January 29, 2023 11:50 am
0

Israel to Seal Home of Palestinian, 13, Behind Saturday's Terror Attack in Jlem

avatar by i24 News

Illustrative. Israeli border police force patrol an alley in Jerusalem’s Old City April 17, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 NewsIsraeli government on Sunday voted to seal the east Jerusalem home of the 13-year-old Palestinian perpetrator of Saturday’s terrorist shooting in Jerusalem. Two Israelis were seriously wounded in the attack.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir pointed out this represents a policy change, as until now Israel had only sealed the homes of those terrorists whose actions resulted in fatalities.

The perpetrator’s family resides in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber. After opening fire and hitting a father and son outside Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday, he was wounded and detained before he could inflict further casualties.

Earlier in the day, Jerusalem police spokesperson said that Israeli forces sealed the home of the terrorist behind Friday’s massacre in Neve Ya’akov where seven Israeli civilians were murdered outside a synagogue.

“The terrorist’s house was seized on the night of the attack by police and security forces who evacuated its occupants and arrested the terrorist’s relatives and family members,” the police statement said, adding that the operation was finished in the early hours of Sunday. “The sealing of all the openings of the house was carried out after receiving the required approvals and at the instruction of the political echelon.”

