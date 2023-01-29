Sunday, January 29th | 7 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Two Armed Men Cross From Syria Into Israeli Territory, IDF Troops Open Fire

Israeli Drone Strike Behind Attack on Iran Defense Facility, US Outlet Reports

These Are the Victims of Jerusalem Massacre

Israel’s Critics Continue to Hold the Jewish State Responsible for Palestinian Terror

CNN Runs Cartoon Depicting Passover Seder Amid a Sea of Blood

Terror in Jerusalem, PLO Flags in Tel Aviv

Will Saudi Arabia Join the Circle of Peace?

Iranian Military Factory Hit by Drone Attack

Azerbaijan to Evacuate Embassy in Iran on Sunday After Fatal Shooting

Blinken Begins Middle East Trip Amid Spate of Violence

January 29, 2023 5:37 pm
0

Two Armed Men Cross From Syria Into Israeli Territory, IDF Troops Open Fire

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An old Israeli tank with a flag overlooking the Syrian town of Quneitra in the Golan Heights on Feb. 11, 2018. Photo: Hadas Parush/Flash90

Two armed men were spotted crossing from Syria into Israel on Sunday morning, in the southern Golan Heights, the Israeli military said.

Israeli soldiers opened fire after arriving on the scene, identified a hit, and provided initial medical treatment to one of the individuals. According to Hebrew media reports, one of the armed men ultimately died of injuries sustained to the lower body, while the second was wounded but managed to retreat back into Syrian territory.

Israeli military officials from Northern Command believe the men sought to carry out an attack, the Hebrew-language Walla! outlet reported. It is thought that Hezbollah, a US-designated terrorist group that operates with heavy Iranian support, is linked to the incident, which is still being investigated, according to an unnamed Israeli military source cited by the news portal.

Separately, a convoy of weapons crossing the border from Syria to Iraq was targeted by airstrikes on Sunday evening, the al-Arabiya channel reported, alleging that Israel was behind the attack.

Related coverage

January 29, 2023 4:07 pm
0

Israeli Drone Strike Behind Attack on Iran Defense Facility, US Outlet Reports

i24 News - Israel carried out Saturday's drone strike targeting a defense compound in Iran, according to a report by...

According to the report, the convoy numbering some 25 trucks loaded up with munitions was hit after it passed through a border crossing controlled by the Hezbollah terrorist group, a proxy of the Iranian mullah regime. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The alleged strikes come hours after a report in the Wall Street Journal cited an unnamed U.S. official as saying that Israel appeared to have been behind an overnight drone attack on a military factory in Iran.

Israel and Syria have no diplomatic relations and engaged in several armed confrontations since the Jewish state’s founding in 1948. The Israeli military has confirmed carrying out hundreds of strikes in the Arab country in recent years, in a bid to prevent the entrenchment of Iranian and proxy forces, particularly Hezbollah, who came to assist Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during his country’s civil war.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.