Two Armed Men Cross From Syria Into Israeli Territory, IDF Troops Open Fire

Two armed men were spotted crossing from Syria into Israel on Sunday morning, in the southern Golan Heights, the Israeli military said.

Israeli soldiers opened fire after arriving on the scene, identified a hit, and provided initial medical treatment to one of the individuals. According to Hebrew media reports, one of the armed men ultimately died of injuries sustained to the lower body, while the second was wounded but managed to retreat back into Syrian territory.

Israeli military officials from Northern Command believe the men sought to carry out an attack, the Hebrew-language Walla! outlet reported. It is thought that Hezbollah, a US-designated terrorist group that operates with heavy Iranian support, is linked to the incident, which is still being investigated, according to an unnamed Israeli military source cited by the news portal.

Separately, a convoy of weapons crossing the border from Syria to Iraq was targeted by airstrikes on Sunday evening, the al-Arabiya channel reported, alleging that Israel was behind the attack.

According to the report, the convoy numbering some 25 trucks loaded up with munitions was hit after it passed through a border crossing controlled by the Hezbollah terrorist group, a proxy of the Iranian mullah regime. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The alleged strikes come hours after a report in the Wall Street Journal cited an unnamed U.S. official as saying that Israel appeared to have been behind an overnight drone attack on a military factory in Iran.

Israel and Syria have no diplomatic relations and engaged in several armed confrontations since the Jewish state’s founding in 1948. The Israeli military has confirmed carrying out hundreds of strikes in the Arab country in recent years, in a bid to prevent the entrenchment of Iranian and proxy forces, particularly Hezbollah, who came to assist Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during his country’s civil war.