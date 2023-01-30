Monday, January 30th | 8 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Blinken in Israel to Urge End to ‘Rising Tide of Violence’ with Palestinians

Iran, Russia Link Banking Systems Amid Western Sanctions

Azerbaijan to Evacuate Embassy in Iran on Sunday After Fatal Shooting

Israeli Cabinet Approves Sealing Homes of Terrorists who Commit Non-Lethal Attacks

Blinken: Military Option on the Table to Prevent Nuclear Iran

Israel Passes Important Hurdle to Enter US Visa Waiver Program

Borough President: NY Must Stop Honoring Nazi Collaborators

US Warns of Terror Threat to Religious Sites in Turkey

Netanyahu: Response to Palestinian Terror will be ‘Strong, Swift and Precise’

Two Armed Men Cross From Syria Into Israeli Territory, IDF Troops Open Fire

January 30, 2023 9:18 am
0

Iran, Russia Link Banking Systems Amid Western Sanctions

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Ali Akbar Velayati, a top adviser to Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, July 12, 2018. Photo: Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin via Reuters.

Iran and Russia have connected their interbank communication and transfer systems to help boost trade and financial transactions, a senior Iranian official said on Monday, as both Tehran and Moscow are chafing under Western sanctions.

Since the 2018 reimposition of US sanctions on Iran after Washington ditched Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the Islamic Republic has been disconnected from the Belgium-based SWIFT financial messaging service, which is a key international banking access point.

Similar limitations have been slapped on some Russian banks since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Iranian banks no longer need to use SWIFT … with Russian banks, which can be for the opening of Letters of Credit and transfers or warranties,” Deputy Governor of Iran‘s Central Bank, Mohsen Karimi, told the semi-official Fars news agency.

Related coverage

January 30, 2023 8:36 am
0

US Warns of Terror Threat to Religious Sites in Turkey

JNS.org - The US Embassy in Turkey on Monday warned Americans of possible “imminent retaliatory attacks” in the country in...

While Russia‘s central bank declined to comment on the deal signed on Sunday, Karimi said “about 700 Russian banks and 106 non-Russian banks from 13 different countries will be connected to this system”, without elaborating on the names of the foreign banks.

Iran‘s Central Bank chief Mohammad Farzin welcomed the move. “The financial channel between Iran and the world is being repaired,” he tweeted.

Since the start of the Ukraine war, Tehran and Moscow have acted to forge close bilateral ties as both capitals attempt to build new economic and diplomatic partnerships elsewhere.

With deepening economic misery, largely because of US sanctions over Tehran’s disputed nuclear work, many Iranians are feeling the pain of galloping inflation and rising joblessness.

Inflation has soared to over 50%, the highest level in decades. Youth unemployment remains high with more than 50% of Iranians being pushed below the poverty line, according to reports by Iran‘s Statistics Centre.

Facing their worst legitimacy crisis amid months of anti-government protests sparked by the death in custody of a young woman, Iranian authorities fear economic isolation and lack of economic improvement could lead to more unrest.

Iran‘s top authority, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said on Monday that the establishment faced “a tangible welfare and livelihood problem” that could not be cured without economic growth.

“In today’s world, a country’s status is largely related to its economic power … We need economic growth to maintain our regional and global position,” Khamenei said in a televised speech.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.