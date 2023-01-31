Tuesday, January 31st | 9 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine to Receive 120-140 Tanks in ‘First Wave’ of Deliveries – Minister

‘Insane,’ ‘Reprehensible,’ ‘Complicit’: New York Times Excuse-Making for Jerusalem Terrorists Is Condemned

Anti-Israel Educators Promote ‘Solidarity with Palestine’ in Public Schools

Jonah Hill Is Sometimes Funny, But Interracial Comedy ‘You People’ Fails

Iran’s Women’s Futsal Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem at Championship in Uzbekistan

Do Peace Negotiations Prevent Terror?

Is 2023 the Year of Jihad’s Resurgence?

UAE Museum Showcases Torah Scroll That Survived the Shoah to Help Combat Holocaust Denial in Region

US Curbs Exports to Iranian Firms for Helping Russia with Drones

Israel Bar Association Head Accused of Sexual Misconduct

January 31, 2023 10:39 am
0

Iran’s Women’s Futsal Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem at Championship in Uzbekistan

×

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Members of Iran’s women’s futsal team at 2023 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship. Photo: Screenshot

Iran’s women’s futsal team refused to sing the Iranian national anthem that played after they defeated Uzbekistan 5-4 to win the 2023 Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Women’s Futsal Championship on Monday.

The women of the Iranian futsal team locked arms and stood together as their country’s national anthem played in the background but instead of singing along to the melody as usual they simply stared straight ahead, as seen in videos shared on social media. The tournament for futsal — which is a football-based game that is played indoors on a hard court — was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from Jan. 25-30.

The move comes in the wake an act of Iran’s crackdown on anti-government protests in the country that started following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September, who died after being arrested by Iranian morality police for failing to wear a head covering. Hundreds of protesters have so far been killed, several by execution, for taking part in the protests while others have received lengthy jail sentences for their participation.

The Iranian women’s futsal team defeated Kyrgyzstan 5-0 and Tajikistan 16-0 earlier in the CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship, which they won last year as well.

Iran’s national men’s soccer team also refused to sing the country’s national anthem in November at the World Cup in Qatar.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.