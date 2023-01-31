US Curbs Exports to Iranian Firms for Helping Russia with Drones

Tuesday, January 31st | 9 Shevat 5783

January 31, 2023 9:48 am
An undated handout image of a Orlan 10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) published by the Russian Defence Ministry. Russian Defence. Photo: Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

The United States on Tuesday added seven Iranian entities to its trade blacklist for contributing to Russia’s military efforts by helping with the production of drones for use in Ukraine, according a posting by the US Department of Commerce.

The entities are Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization, Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company, Paravar Pars Company, Qods Aviation Industry, and Shahed Aviation Industries.

The Commerce Department posting said the Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) produced are being transferred to Russia for use in Ukraine, activity that is contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests.

