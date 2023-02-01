Wednesday, February 1st | 10 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Admin Announces $50 Million in New UNRWA Funding

Dark Comedy With Andie MacDowell Based on Israeli Play to Be Released in US Theaters

You Tube Urged to Act Against Far Right Polish Channel Targeting Jews, Ukrainian Refugees

Rashida Tlaib Pays Lip Service to Israeli Terror Victims, ‘Honors’ Palestinian Terrorists

Israeli Voices Get Silenced on Campus; Jew Haters Are Given ‘Academic Freedom’

Ilhan Omar Gaslights Jewish Community on National TV

Jenin, Jerusalem, and Intentional False Equivalence

Church of England Bans Priest Found Guilty of Antisemitic Activity

Amazon Gets Rights for Docuseries With Confession by Nazi Mastermind Adolf Eichmann

Nikki Haley, Once Trump’s UN Ambassador, to Take Him on in 2024

February 1, 2023 3:43 pm
0

Dark Comedy With Andie MacDowell Based on Israeli Play to Be Released in US Theaters

×

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Andie MacDowell at the in Cannes Film Festival in 2001. Photo: Rita Molnár via Wikimedia Commons.

A dark comedic film based on an acclaimed Israeli play will be released exclusively in theaters across the US on Feb. 24 after the distribution company Roadside Attractions recently obtained North American rights for the project, Deadline reported.

My Happy Ending, starring four-time Golden Globe nominee Andie MacDowell in the lead role, is directed by Tal Granit and Sharon Maymon. Rona Tamir adapted the screenplay from the play SOF TOV (Happy End) by Israeli playwright and scriptwriter Anat Gov, who is the wife of singer Gidi Gov.

My Happy Ending is about a famous actress, played by MacDowell, who finds herself in a hospital room with three other female patients — an ex-rockstar, a young mother, and a single, retired schoolteacher — and how they ultimately provide her with the friendship and laughter she needs to help her cope with a terminal medical issue.

Gov herself died in 2012 at the age of 59 after a long battle with ovarian cancer. The playwright had refused treatment for her illness, similar to the main character in her play, and her funeral was attended by more than a thousand people, according to Haaretz.

Related coverage

February 1, 2023 10:35 am
0

Amazon Gets Rights for Docuseries With Confession by Nazi Mastermind Adolf Eichmann

Amazon Prime Video announced on Tuesday that it has acquired a three-part documentary series from MGM Television that sheds light...

“Andie MacDowell is one of the industry’s finest actors,” said Roadside Attractions Co-President Howard Cohen. “We were so impressed with her hugely entertaining, insightful, and moving portrait of a formerly temperamental American movie star having to reconsider everything in her life.”

My Happy Ending was financed by Media Finance Capital and United King Films. It was produced with help from Israel’s largest film fund the Israel Cinema Project — which is provided by The Rabinovich Foundation for the Arts, and supported by the Israel Ministry of Culture and Sport and The Israel Film Council. Additional funds were given by the UK Global Screen Fund, which is provided by the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and administered by the British Film Institute.

My Happy Ending also stars Miriam Margolyes, Sally Phillips, Rakhee Thakrar, Tamsin Greig, Tom Cullen, Michelle Greenidge and David Walliams.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.