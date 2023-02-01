Dark Comedy With Andie MacDowell Based on Israeli Play to Be Released in US Theaters

A dark comedic film based on an acclaimed Israeli play will be released exclusively in theaters across the US on Feb. 24 after the distribution company Roadside Attractions recently obtained North American rights for the project, Deadline reported.

My Happy Ending, starring four-time Golden Globe nominee Andie MacDowell in the lead role, is directed by Tal Granit and Sharon Maymon. Rona Tamir adapted the screenplay from the play SOF TOV (Happy End) by Israeli playwright and scriptwriter Anat Gov, who is the wife of singer Gidi Gov.

My Happy Ending is about a famous actress, played by MacDowell, who finds herself in a hospital room with three other female patients — an ex-rockstar, a young mother, and a single, retired schoolteacher — and how they ultimately provide her with the friendship and laughter she needs to help her cope with a terminal medical issue.

Gov herself died in 2012 at the age of 59 after a long battle with ovarian cancer. The playwright had refused treatment for her illness, similar to the main character in her play, and her funeral was attended by more than a thousand people, according to Haaretz.

“Andie MacDowell is one of the industry’s finest actors,” said Roadside Attractions Co-President Howard Cohen. “We were so impressed with her hugely entertaining, insightful, and moving portrait of a formerly temperamental American movie star having to reconsider everything in her life.”