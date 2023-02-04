Saturday, February 4th | 13 Shevat 5783

February 4, 2023 10:35 am
Israeli Troops Shoot Palestinian Man in West Bank

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli soldiers during a raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on March 30. Photo: Reuters/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man near the northern West Bank city of Nablus on Friday, after the man tried to attack a soldier at a military outpost, the Israeli army said.

The incident is the latest in a series of similar episodes that have occurred almost daily over the past year as tensions in the West Bank have flared, bringing the worst levels of violence in the area in more than a decade.

The Palestinian health ministry said the man was a 25-year-old from the city of Jenin but gave no other details.

The Israeli army said the man got out of a car and approached a military outpost near a brigade headquarters, despite being warned off by soldiers who shouted and fired into the air. He attempted to attack one of the soldiers before being shot by another soldier, a statement said.

In a separate incident, the army said an Israeli vehicle was fired on near the city of Rawabi, north of Ramallah but no injuries were reported.

