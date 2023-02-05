Sunday, February 5th | 14 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘I Won’t Kill Zelensky’: Putin Told Israel’s Bennett

UAE, France, India to Cooperate on Energy, Climate, Defense

Netanyahu: ‘We Heard a Clear Threat to the Life of Israel’s Prime Minister’

Putin’s Ex Speechwriter to i24NEWS: Elites Will Try to Convince Him to Step Down

US Fighter Jet Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon with Missile

Iran’s Supreme Leader Issues Pardon for ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Prisoners

Analysis-China Has Reasons to Keep Cool after US Downs Suspected Spy Balloon

Ukraine’s Zelensky says Situation at the Front Getting Tougher

Islamic Jihad Chief Visits Cairo to Discuss Israeli-Palestinian Escalation

Ukraine, Russia Swap Prisoners; Bodies of British Volunteers Returned

February 5, 2023 11:41 am
0

‘I Won’t Kill Zelensky’: Putin Told Israel’s Bennett

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, May 29, 2022. Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool via REUTERS

i24 News – Israel’s former prime minister Naftali Bennett said in an interview on Saturday that at the beginning of the Ukraine war Russian President Vladimir Putin promised him that he wouldn’t kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Bennett, the conversation took place during his three-hour meeting with Putin in early March 2022. The Israeli politician flew to Moscow attempting to mediate the unfolding military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He claimed that it “was coordinated with the U.S..”

“I knew Zelensky was under threat, in a bunker,” Bennett recalled.

“I said to [Putin], ‘Do you intend to kill Zelensky?’ He said, ‘I won’t kill Zelensky,’” he continued.

Related coverage

February 5, 2023 11:34 am
0

UAE, France, India to Cooperate on Energy, Climate, Defense

i24 News - The United Arab Emirates (UAE), India and France announced a trilateral initiative to launch clean energy projects,...

“I need to understand. Are you giving me your word that you won’t kill Zelensky?” Bennett asked the Russian leader, who once again assured him: “I won’t kill Zelensky.”

The ex-prime minister said he then called Zelensky to share the news. According to Bennett, Putin also vowed not to demand the disarming of Ukraine.

Bennett’s interview comes shortly after former British prime minister Boris Johnson said in a documentary that Putin threatened to murder him with a missile several days before invading Ukraine. Johnson said he had warned the Russian leader about the West’s response to Moscow’s aggression but was told he could become the target himself.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.