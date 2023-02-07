Tuesday, February 7th | 16 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Asks Israel to ‘Temporarily Halt’ Settlements Construction – Report

Analysis: Is Israel Ready for the Earthquake to Come?

Turkish Leader Declares State of Emergency as Turkey-Syria Quake Death Toll Passes 5,100

Salman Rushdie Releases New Novel Six Months After Stabbing Attack

Iran Reveals an Underground Air Force Base, IRNA says

Elderly Jewish Couple Missing After Earthquakes Rock Turkey

Israeli Government Scrambles to Improve Earthquake Preparedness

Turkish Jewish Community Accounts for its Members

Israel Sends Rescue, Medical Teams to Turkey, Syria Following Deadly Earthquake

Republican Congressman Slams Biden Administration for Giving Palestinians Money in Wake of Terror Attacks

February 7, 2023 9:24 am
0

Iran Reveals an Underground Air Force Base, IRNA says

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iran’s Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit the first underground air force base, called “Eagle 44” at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on February 7, 2023. Photo: Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

Iran on Tuesday revealed an underground air force base, called “Eagle 44” and the first of its kind large enough to house fighter jets, the official IRNA news agency said.

The “Eagle 44” base is capable of storing and operating fighter jets and drones, IRNA said. The report did not elaborate on the location of the base.

IRNA said it was one of the country’s most important air force bases, built deep underground, housing fighters equipped with long-range cruise missiles.

In May, Iran‘s army gave details about another underground base, which houses drones, as the country seeks to protect military assets from potential air strikes by regional arch foe Israel.

“Any attack on Iran from our enemies, including Israel, will see a response from our many air force bases including Eagle 44,” Iran‘s armed forces’ Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri told state TV.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.