Iran Unveils Underground Air Force Base

Iran unveiled its underground air force base on Tuesday named “Eagle 44,” with several high-ranking military officials in attendance.

“It is one of the army’s most important air force bases, with fighters equipped with long-range cruise missiles and built in the depths of (the) earth,” said Iran’s official IRNA news agency. The base’s key characteristic is its location in the mountains and “in the depths of the earth,” it added.

The Eagle 44 air base has facilities such as command posts, fighter maintenance hangars, aircraft maintenance centers, navigation and airport equipment, fuel tanks, etc. Additionally, it can use all types of Air Force fighters to carry out missions, according to IRNA.

The report added that Eagle 44 is one of “several” underground tactical air bases of the Air Force that have been built in different regions of the country. It continued: “The construction of these bases in different places according to the needs and with a high safety factor due to the design and deployment under the mountains provides the ability to carry out surprise air operations from a place and time far from the expectations of the enemies.”

Visiting the base were Amir Brigadier Mohammad Hossein Dadres, Deputy Commander in Chief of the Army, Amir Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Advisor to the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, and Amir Brigadier Hamid Vahedi, Commander of the Air Force were also present.