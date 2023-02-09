Knife-Wielding Palestinian Attacks Israeli Soldier in Hebron

i24 News – The assailant was neutralized, no Israeli soldiers hurt in the incident

A Palestinian terrorist who tried stabbing an Israeli soldier in the West Bank on Thursday was shot and killed, Israel’s army said in a statement.

The Israeli soldier was unharmed in the attack, which occurred when the Palestinian approached a group of soldiers and produced a knife.

West Bank towns and cities have seen an uptick in attacks against Israeli targets in recent months, as Israel mounted a military operation to stem the rising tide of terror.