February 9, 2023 9:51 am
Knife-Wielding Palestinian Attacks Israeli Soldier in Hebron

avatar by i24 News

Israeli security forces at the scene of an attempted stabbing attack near the entrance to Kiryat Arba, near the city of Hebron, on Nov. 5, 2018. Photo: Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.

i24 News – The assailant was neutralized, no Israeli soldiers hurt in the incident

A Palestinian terrorist who tried stabbing an Israeli soldier in the West Bank on Thursday was shot and killed, Israel’s army said in a statement.

The Israeli soldier was unharmed in the attack, which occurred when the Palestinian approached a group of soldiers and produced a knife.

West Bank towns and cities have seen an uptick in attacks against Israeli targets in recent months, as Israel mounted a military operation to stem the rising tide of terror.

