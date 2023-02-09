Thursday, February 9th | 18 Shevat 5783

February 9, 2023 8:34 am
Netanyahu, Modi Vow to Deepen Israel-India Strategic Partnership

avatar by JNS.org

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh. Photo: Virender Singh

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed on Wednesday with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi ways to enhance bilateral relations.

The 20-minute phone call focused on the two leaders’ mutual desire to deepen cooperation in high-tech, economic matters and security, according to a statement by Netanyahu’s office.

Netanyahu and Modi also spoke by phone last month and vowed to advance their countries’ “strategic partnership.”

That call came after Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar phoned his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen to congratulate him on assuming his post.

India and Israel recently marked 30 years of full diplomatic relations.

India gained independence from Great Britain in August 1947 and Israel did so in May 1948.

