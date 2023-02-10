Two Murdered in Jerusalem Terror Attack, Multiple Wounded

i24 News – Two Israelis, a six-year-old child and a man in his 20s, were killed in a car-ramming terrorist attack at the entrance of the Israeli neighborhood of Ramot in east Jerusalem.

A report was received by Magen David Adom regarding a vehicle that hit several pedestrians at a bus stop in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem, near Samuel’s Tomb. Individuals were brought to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem. One wounded person, about 40 years old – estimated to be in moderate condition – was taken to the trauma unit at Hadassah Har HaScopus.

Magen David Adom declared the death of a 6-year-old at the scene. Later, a second person was pronounced dead, a young man in his 20s.

An eight-year-old child was reported to be in a critical condition, and two additional persons in their 20s were reported to be moderately wounded.

The terrorist was neutralized on the spot and large police forces were called to the scene. According to security forces to i24NEWS, the terrorist – a 30-year-old man – was most likely a resident of east Jerusalem’s Issawya.

“We are dealing with monsters,” Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said following the attack, promising a harsh response to the killings. We “will make it clear to our enemy that they will never achieve their goal of expelling us from our country,” he added.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being regularly updated on the attack and ordered a reinforcement of security personnel in the area, and an increase in the tempo of investigations and arrests in the surrounding areas. Additionally, Netanyahu decided to act immediately to seal the terrorist’s house and demolish it

This is a developing story