Friday, February 10th | 19 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Australians Make ‘YEmulkes’ of Unwanted Kanye West Merch

Antisemitic Incidents Down 27% in UK, Yet Still at One of Highest-Ever Levels

Iranian Army Chief: Any Country That Attacks Us Will Be Hit Along With Israel

Vox Offers Masterclass in How to Blame Everyone But the Palestinians for Palestinian Problems

We Must Always ‘Remember’ the Transformative Power of Shabbat

Reuters Journalist Rebuked by Editor After Sending ‘Outrageous’ Email About Israel

‘It’s Not a Popular Uprising’: Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leaders Join Talks in Cairo

Two Murdered in Jerusalem Terror Attack, Multiple Wounded

Israeli Teams Rescue 17 People From Rubble of Turkey Quakes

Neo-Nazis Flocked to Twitter After Musk Takeover, New Report Says

February 10, 2023 9:48 am
0

Australians Make ‘YEmulkes’ of Unwanted Kanye West Merch

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

 

Kanye West performing at South by Southwest on March 21, 2009 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Talmud recommends taking the evil inclination into the Jewish study hall. Two Australians have found a different way to sanctify the destructive.

Antoinette Barbouttis, of Sydney, wanted nothing more to do with her collection of clothing featuring one of the most prominent antisemites, Ye (formerly Kanye West). So, she and her friend John Safran, a Jewish-Australian filmmaker and writer, brainstormed how to make kosher lemonade out of hateful lemons.

Safran’s unique idea? Turn the several Ye shirts and a dozen Yeezy shoes into yarmulkes.

Related coverage

February 9, 2023 4:49 pm
0

Neo-Nazis Flocked to Twitter After Musk Takeover, New Report Says

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has brought droves of neo-Nazis and extremists to the platform in droves, according to a...

“You’re not even breaking our spirit. We’re responding with some weird kind of Jewish self-deprecation by saying, no, we’re here, we’re not tucking in our Stars of David, just because there are spells of antisemitism and people are trying to intimidate us into hiding,” Safran told Australia’s Special Broadcasting Service.

After Barbouttis learned of Ye’s hateful rants last fall, she decided she was done. “As soon as it was antisemitism, I thought, that’s next level-kind of dangerous,” she said. “I’m not into that.”

The friends teamed up with costume tailor Chrissy Seo to turn Barbouttis’ unwanted collection and Safran’s quirky idea into reality. Making

a yarmulke out of thick sneakers isn’t easy, but the tailor didn’t mind.

“I was laughing the whole time,” she said.

Barbouttis is considering selling the three “YEmulkes,” donating a portion of the proceeds to the Jewish community.

No word yet on whether the German shoe company Adidas—which is stuck with $530 million worth of unsellable Yeezy merchandise, and whose net income dropped 83% from 2021 to 2022—finds its own creative way to repurpose its wares.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.