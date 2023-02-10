Friday, February 10th | 19 Shevat 5783

Hatzalah Paramedic Delivers Baby Near Jerusalem Attack After Attempting to Resuscitate Child Victim

February 10, 2023 11:23 am
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Ariel Schusheim, left, and his wife Rutie, who is also a United Hatzalah of Israel volunteer, with the baby he helped deliver on Friday. Photo: United Hatzalah of Israel

A United Hatzalah of Israel volunteer who was at the scene of the deadly car-ramming targeting Israeli citizens in Jerusalem on Friday delivered a baby boy a few blocks away after unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate the child victim of the Palestinian terrorist attack.

Paramedic Ariel Schusheim, 56, worked for nearly 40 minutes on trying to resuscitate six-year-old Yaakov Yisrael Fali before the child was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack, which took place at a bus stop in the Ramot neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

Schusheim was leaving the scene with United Hatzalah’s ICU ambulance when he received a call about a woman nearby who was in advanced stages of giving birth, United Hatzalah told The Algemeiner. He rushed to the nearby location to help the pregnant woman and on their way to the hospital he successfully delivered a healthy baby boy in the ambulance.

“After such a devastating terror attack it is so amazing to see something as beautiful as a baby being born,” Schusheim told The Algemeiner.

Alter Shlomo Lederman, a 20-year-old yeshiva student and newlywed, was also killed in Friday’s car-ramming terrorist attack after being taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem in critical condition. An 8-year-old boy was additionally taken to the hospital in very critical condition and two men in their 20s were reportedly moderately wounded. Another civilian injured in the attack, an Israeli man in his 40s, was in moderate condition and taken to the trauma unit at Hadassah Har HaScopus and a 10-year-old boy was also injured, medical officials said.

The terrorist was identified as 30-year-old Hussein Qaraqa, an Israeli citizen and resident of the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya. He was shot dead by a police officer who was at the scene.

