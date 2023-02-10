Friday, February 10th | 19 Shevat 5783

Iranian Army Chief: Any Country That Attacks Us Will Be Hit Along With Israel

February 10, 2023 9:39 am
0

avatar by JNS.org

Iran’s Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit the first underground air force base, called “Eagle 44” at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on February 7, 2023. Photo: Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

JNS.org – If Iran is attacked from another country’s soil, that country “will be heavily attacked along with the Zionist regime,” Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, warned.

Brig. Gen. Hamid Vahedi, the commander of the Iran Air Force, spoke at the same time about the long-range, air-launched Asef cruise missile, saying that it was built to escape detection by enemy radar and that its warheads carry a hefty payload capable of destroying major fortifications, according to MEMRI.

“If any country in the neighborhood—or anywhere, for that matter—is used in order to attack the Islamic Republic, it will be heavily attacked along with the Zionist regime,” he said.

IRINN TV (Iran) on Tuesday aired a report on the recent unveiling of Oghab-44 Base, an underground “tactical” airbase.

According to the report, the base houses fighter jets equipped with various cruise missiles and precision-guided bombs capable of reaching targets deep within enemy territory. The base and its jets are supposedly safe from American bunker-buster bombs. The report also stated that dozens of such bases could store several months’ worth of fuel and ammunition for the jets.

And at an exposition in the central city of Isfahan on Wednesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps unveiled a purported ballistic missile with the words “Death to Israel” written in Hebrew down its side.

