Saturday, February 11th | 20 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Iron Dome Shoots Down Gaza Rocket

Wagner Owner Says War in Ukraine Could Drag on for 2-3 More Years

Rescuers Toil on in Rubble of Turkey and Syria; Survivors Ever Harder to Find

Turkey-Armenia Gate Opens for First Time in Decades to Allow Aid

Iran Marks 44th Anniversary of Revolution as Online Hackers Interrupt State TV Coverage

Palestinians Celebrate Murder of Israelis in Terrorist Attack, Media Headlines Call Victims ‘Settlers’

ADL Expresses Concern Over Ticketmaster Selling Tickets for Nation of Islam Event

Jerusalem Attacker Praised Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Social Media

Lawyer Calls For Investigation Into South African Rugby Union After It Disinvites Israeli Team From Competition

We Must Always ‘Remember’ the Transformative Power of Shabbat

February 11, 2023 2:33 pm
0

Israel’s Iron Dome Shoots Down Gaza Rocket

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

Illustrative. Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

i24 NewsIsrael’s Iron Dome anti-missile shield shot down a rocket fired at Israel by Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

The interception caused no damage to property. It was preceded by air raid sirens blaring in Israeli border communities, sending Israelis running to bomb shelters.

The incident follows an escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that saw an uptick of terrorist attacks against Israelis, including Friday’s deadly car-ramming that killed three civilians in Jerusalem, including brothers aged six and eight.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.