Half-Naked Woman Detained at Jerusalem’s Western Wall

February 12, 2023 11:36 am
avatar by i24 News

Illustrative. Italian operatic tenor Andrea Bocelli at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on June 9, 2022. Photo: Screenshot/TheKotel.org.

i24 NewsA woman entered the prayer area of Jerusalem’s Western Wall wearing only her underwear on Sunday, according to police reports.

Police officers detained the woman, identified as 35 years old and a resident of Jerusalem’s city center, on suspicion of purposely disrespecting a holy place. She was transferred for questioning.

The Western Wall’s Chief Rabbi expressed “deep shock and pain” at the “despicable provocation.” He continued that the Western Wall “is sacred to every Jewish man and woman, and it must be kept unifying and outside all controversy and provocation.”

The Western Wall, also known as the Kotel, is one of the holiest sites in the Jewish religion. It is expected for women to dress modestly at the site. Photos were posted on Telegram of the half-naked woman, who appeared to have writing on the back of her thigh.

This comes after the ultra-Orthodox Shas party proposed a bill that would fine worshipers – or possibly hand out a six-month prison sentence – who arrive at the site immodestly or disrespect the ultra-Orthodox worshipers. However, Justice Minister Yariv Levin assured that the Shas bill would not be on the Cabinet Committee on Legislation’s agenda when it meets.

