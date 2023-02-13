World Jewish Congress President Agrees to Restitution Agreement With Jewish Heirs of Klimt Painting: Report

Ronald Lauder, the President of World Jewish Congress, has agreed to return a painting by the Austrian artist Gustav Klimt to the heirs of a Jewish woman who owned the artwork before World War II and repurchase it for an undisclosed amount, The New York Times reported.

Lauder originally bought The Black Feather Hat (1910) in 1973 from a gallery in Manhattan. The artwork has been displayed in several exhibits at New York City’s Neue Galerie, which the billionaire philanthropist and art collector co-founded in 2001 to showcase German and Austrian art.

The painting previously belonged to Irene Beran, who lived in the city of Brno, which is now part of the Czech Republic. Research showed that she owned the painting as early as 1928 and that it became a part of her family’s art collection years earlier through her father-in-law, Lauder and Beran’s heirs said in a joint statement.

During World War II, Beran and her husband fled Europe, fearing Nazi persecution, and first traveled to Canada before moving to New York in 1947, according to a report in The New York Times. Their family members that remained in Europe were killed at the Theresienstadt concentration camp. It remains unclear what happened to the painting between 1934 and 1957 despite much research into finding its whereabouts, according to Lauder and Beran’s descendants. The oil-on-canvas was then discovered in an exhibit in Stuttgart, Germany, organized by Australian art dealer and Nazi party member Friedrich Welz.

In 2018, Lauder agreed with Beran’s heirs to look into the work’s provenance history.