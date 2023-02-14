Netflix Releases First Look At Limited Series About Rescue Team in Nazi-Occupied France

Netflix has released first look images for its upcoming limited series about an international group which helped more than 2,000 refugees in France escape Nazi-occupied Europe and the Holocaust, Variety reported.

Set in Marseille, Transatlantic is inspired by the true story of American journalist Varian Fry, who arrived in France in 1940 and led the Emergency Rescue Committee with help from American heiress Mary Jayne Gold. Fry later became the first American to be named Righteous Among the Nations by Yad Vashem for saving so many Jewish refugees during World War II.

“Risking their lives to help refugees escape occupied France, including many artists on the Nazis’ most-wanted list, an international gang of young superheroes and their famous charges occupy a villa at the edge of the city, where the threat of mortal danger gives way to unexpected collaborations and intense love affairs,” says the Netflix synopsis for the limited series.

The seven-part show from Unorthodox creator Anna Winger will premiere on Netflix on April 7. It was filmed on location in Marseille, France, and inspired by Julie Orringer’s novel The Flight Portfolio, according to Variety. The cast is led by Gillian Jacobs (Community), Corey Stoll (House of Cards), Grégory Montel (Call my Agent) and Lucas Englander (Parliament).

“The human ability to live fully, find joy and keep a sense of humor even in the darkest of times lies at the heart of Transatlantic. I can’t wait to bring audiences into this story,” Winger said in a statement.

Transatlantic will make its world premiere on the closing night of the 2023 Series Mania, taking place in March in Lille, France.