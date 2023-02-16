Thursday, February 16th | 25 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Antisemite Who Threatened Chuck Schumer’s Life Gets 5 Months in Prison

‘The Construction Surge in Judea and Samaria Will Return’

‘Not Just Israel’: Biden Admin Says Human Rights Candidate Axed for Range of Issues

Former UK Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn Ruled Out as Election Candidate

Legal Group Demands South African Rugby Union Take ‘Principled Stand’ and Reinvite Israeli Team to Tournament

‘Best Ten Days of My Life’: Forty College Students Travel to Israel and United Arab Emirates

New Israeli Foreign Minister Will Visit Kyiv in ‘Coming Days’ to Explore ‘Joint Potential,’ Ukrainian Counterpart Says

Can We Trust Data Results on Jewish Discrimination? Not Always.

Iconic Jewish Theatre and Film Producer Julian Schlossberg Reveals All in New Memoir

Fatah Praises Palestinian Child Killer for ‘Continuing the Path’ of Other Terrorists

February 16, 2023 8:17 am
0

Antisemite Who Threatened Chuck Schumer’s Life Gets 5 Months in Prison

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks at a rally with gun violence prevention organizations, gun violence survivors and hundreds of gun safety supporters demanding gun legislation, outside the United States Capitol in Washington, US, June 8, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein.

JNS.org – Johnathan Ryan McGuire was sentenced to five months in prison for leveling threats, a homophobic slur, and an antisemitic insult against Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

The Oceanside (near San Diego) native left hateful messages on Schumer’s voicemail on May 3, 2022, including stating he would “send some bullets your way.” He also referenced Schumer’s position on abortion. “Yeah, you guys are real upset, huh?” he said in the voicemail message. “You can’t murder babies anymore.”

The hateful call was apparently inspired by the events of the previous day, when a draft of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade leaked to the press.

McGuire’s attorney claimed mental health and drug abuse problems were responsible for his client’s actions. They were “a cry for help,” the lawyer said.

Related coverage

February 10, 2023 9:54 am
0

Illinois Taxpayers Footing $1 Million Bill for Group Inspired by Antisemitic Nation of Islam

JNS.org - Throughout its nearly 95-year history, the Nation of Islam has been “notorious for its antisemitism, homophobia and anti-white...

The alleged cry for help included a host of expletive-ridden messages, which also referenced the senator’s Jewish faith.

The May 23 indictment noted that McGuire possessed two registered firearms, which he purchased in September 2020 and May 2021.

McGuire, who pled guilty last October, told US District Judge Todd W. Robinson he took “full responsibility for my vulgar and despicable actions.” The judge expressed concern given McGuire’s conduct in earlier years.

In 2021, McGuire pled guilty to sending threatening emails to and leaving threatening phone call messages for members of Congress over the previous two years. He was known to US Capitol Police.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.