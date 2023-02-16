Antisemite Who Threatened Chuck Schumer’s Life Gets 5 Months in Prison

JNS.org – Johnathan Ryan McGuire was sentenced to five months in prison for leveling threats, a homophobic slur, and an antisemitic insult against Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

The Oceanside (near San Diego) native left hateful messages on Schumer’s voicemail on May 3, 2022, including stating he would “send some bullets your way.” He also referenced Schumer’s position on abortion. “Yeah, you guys are real upset, huh?” he said in the voicemail message. “You can’t murder babies anymore.”

The hateful call was apparently inspired by the events of the previous day, when a draft of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade leaked to the press.

McGuire’s attorney claimed mental health and drug abuse problems were responsible for his client’s actions. They were “a cry for help,” the lawyer said.

The alleged cry for help included a host of expletive-ridden messages, which also referenced the senator’s Jewish faith.

The May 23 indictment noted that McGuire possessed two registered firearms, which he purchased in September 2020 and May 2021.

McGuire, who pled guilty last October, told US District Judge Todd W. Robinson he took “full responsibility for my vulgar and despicable actions.” The judge expressed concern given McGuire’s conduct in earlier years.

In 2021, McGuire pled guilty to sending threatening emails to and leaving threatening phone call messages for members of Congress over the previous two years. He was known to US Capitol Police.