Israel Hosts Ironman Middle East Triathlon Competition for Second Year in Tiberias

After its successful launch last year, Israel will host for the second time the Ironman Middle East Championship triathlon competition, which will take place this year on November 3.

The sporting event will be held in Tiberias with registration opening on Tuesday. The Comtec Group and the Sylvan Adams Foundation is organizing the event and made the announcement in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Sport, the Ministry of Tourism, the World Triathlon and the Tiberias Municipality.

Sylvan Adams, honorary president of the Ironman Israel Middle East Championship, said in a press release that she expects a record number of professionals to participate this year, all of whom will try to break Patrick Lange’s record of 7:40:00.

The regional competition is one of five Ironman championship events held around the world. The complete triathlon consists of 3.8 kilometers of swimming in the Kinneret, 180 kilometers of cycling and 42.2 kilometers of running. There are no breaks and the participants must finish each section within a time frame.

“In light of the competition’s success last year, I am happy to support the competition again this year and make it a tradition of regional and international importance,” said Israel’s Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar in the press release. “The competition is expected to attract thousands of athletes from all over the world, including athletes from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, and will provide all participants with an opportunity to meet and connect between cultures, religions, and peoples, especially against the backdrop of the spectacular scenery of Tiberias and the Sea of Galilee.”

Boaz Yosef, chairman of the Tiberias Funding Committee, said, “The city of Tiberias proves time and again that it is worthy of hosting international sports events, welcoming high-level competitions with the participation of thousands of athletes from Israel and around the world. Tiberias is an international tourist destination that is holy to three religions, I am hopeful that the IRONMAN Israel Middle East Championship will see more athletes from the Gulf and other Arab countries this year. We are ready to welcome them with open arms, and I call on everyone to register – this is just the warm-up.”

The Sylvan Adams Foundation has brought a number of major sporting events to Israel, including the Giro d’Italia, the Eurobasket, the Judo Grand Slam and the French Super Cup final.