Jewish Student-Athlete Assaulted on Own Home Field in Miami

February 16, 2023 2:40 pm
by Dion J. Pierre

Jewish soccer assaulted by Catholic players from opposing school. Photo: Screenshot.

A Jewish soccer player in Miami was assaulted Wednesday on his home field by members of an opposing team from a Catholic high school, according to local media reports.

Footage of the incident shared on social media shows roughly five athletes from Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School — a high school in Miami — ambushing the student — who attends Scheck Hillel Community School. The group then knocks him to the turf and stomps him after he went down.

“I am thankful for the faculty of both schools, who immediately managed the situation with care and concern for the students,” an administrator with Scheck Hillel said on Thursday in a letter to the community. “I have already spoken with the Archdiocese of Miami and have reached out to the fellow school. Scheck Hillel has zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive language or behavior, antisemitism or hate of any kind, and I am thankful for the faculty of both schools, who immediately managed the situation with care and concern for the students.”

Witnesses said that during the assault the Carroll High students screamed “Hitler was right,” according to a local FOX affiliate.

Officials with Scheck Hillel and Archbishop Coleman Carroll did not respond to The Algemeiner’s request for comment.

Follow reporter Dion J. Pierre @DionJPierre.

 

