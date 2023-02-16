Thursday, February 16th | 25 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

United Arab Emirates Opens Synagogue in Abrahamic Family House Complex

New Limited Series About Dutch Woman Who Hid Anne Frank’s Family Gets Release Date on Her Birthday

Jewish Student-Athlete Assaulted on Own Home Field in Miami

Prediction: Israeli Democracy Will Outlast Tom Friedman’s New York Times Column

Israeli Ambassador to France Accuses Leading Newspaper of ‘Uninhibited Antisemitism’

Ilhan Omar Didn’t Say That Jews Are ‘Into Money’; It Was Far Worse

On Israel, The Washington Post ‘Moves Beyond Objectivity’

Fatah: Murderer of Seven Civilians Is a ‘Hero Who Took Revenge’ for Dead Terrorists

In Kyiv, Israeli Foreign Minister Confirms Backing for Ukrainian President Zelensky’s Peace Plan

Israel Hosts Ironman Middle East Triathlon Competition for Second Year in Tiberias

February 16, 2023 4:45 pm
0

United Arab Emirates Opens Synagogue in Abrahamic Family House Complex

×

avatar by Andrew Bernard

Opening ceremony of the Abrahamic Family House, Abu Dhabi, 16 February 2023 (Photo: Embassy of Ireland to the UAE)

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday inaugurated the Abrahamic Family House, a religious complex containing a synagogue, a mosque, and a church, in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi.

The Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue will hold its first Shabbat services on Friday, while the complex as a whole will be open to the public from 1 March.

The UAE’s President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed credited the opening of the first purpose-built synagogue in the UAE to the country’s history of diversity.

“The UAE has a proud history of people from diverse communities working together to create new possibilities,” Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter. “As the [Abrahamic Family House] in Abu Dhabi is inaugurated, we remain committed to harnessing the power of mutual respect, understanding and diversity to achieve shared progress.”

Rabbi Yehuda Sarna, Chief Rabbi of the Jewish Council of the Emirates, has previously described the UAE’s Jewish community as “the first new Jewish community established in centuries on Arab soil.”

Related coverage

February 16, 2023 2:40 pm
0

Jewish Student-Athlete Assaulted on Own Home Field in Miami

A Jewish soccer player in Miami was assaulted Wednesday on his home field by members of an opposing team from...

Aside from the synagogue, the site will contain the Catholic St. Francis Church, named in honor of both the eponymous saint and for Pope Francis, as well as the Imam al-Tayeb Mosque, named for the current Grand Imam of al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo, Ahmed al-Tayeb, one of the most senior figures in Sunni Islam.

The complex was designed by David Adjaye, an award winning Ghanaian-British architect who also designed the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History on the National Mall in Washington, DC. 

According to the Abrahamic Family House website, the complex “captures the values shared between Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, and serves as a powerful platform for inspiring and nurturing understanding and acceptance between people of goodwill.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.