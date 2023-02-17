Main BDS Handle Tweets Photo of Jewish Holocaust Victims, Calls Them Palestinians

JNS.org – The official Twitter account of the Palestinian BDS National Committee, which calls itself the “Palestinian leadership of the global Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) movement,” shared an image with its 237,800 followers, which it referred to as Palestinian victims of the “Tantura massacre.”Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli stated that the “racist” handle had broken a Guinness record, using “a picture from the German concentration camp of Nordhausen to lie about a fictional massacre during Israel’s War of Independence.”

“Holocaust distortion, appropriation and denial, further victimizing Jewish people,” he added. “Pure evil.”

The Palestinian Academy for Science & Technology calls on @EMBO to relocate workshops from apartheid Israel, including the one at the site of the Tantura massacre.

“EMBO has a moral obligation to end its complicity in whitewashing Israel’s crimes.” https://t.co/UVfNJgCqEa pic.twitter.com/pOo1x49emD

The racist @BDSmovement breaks a Guiness record, uses a picture from the German concentration camp of Nordhausen to lie about a fictional massacre during Israel’s War of Independence. Holocaust distortion, appropriation and denial,further victimizing Jewish people.

Pure evil. pic.twitter.com/rg8RLpO6Um — עמיחי שיקלי – Amichai Chikli (@AmichaiChikli) February 16, 2023

According to the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum, the April 1945 photo shows the following:

“Rows of bodies of dead inmates fill yard of Lager Nordhausen, a Gestapo Concentration Camp near Nordhausen, Germany. The photograph, according to the cameraman, shows less than half of the bodies of the several hundred inmates who died of starvation or were shot by Gestapo men at the camp.”