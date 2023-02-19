Sunday, February 19th | 28 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

China Warns US to Suffer ‘Consequences’ if it Escalates Balloon Incident

Former US President Jimmy Carter to Receive Hospice Care

Israel Blames Iran for Attack on Oil Tanker

Iran Set to Upgrade Fighter Fleet with ‘State-of-Art’ Russian Jet

Protests Continue in Israel as Government Forges Ahead with Judicial Changes

US: Russia Guilty of ‘Crimes against Humanity’ in Ukraine

Israel Denounces ‘Severe’ Incident of Diplomat’s Expulsion from African Union Summit

London-Based TV Critical of Iran Moving Studios to US After Threats

‘Pork Products Glued to Their Door’: University of Denver Investigating Antisemitic Incidents on Campus

Judo Team of Iranian, Afghani Refugees Compete in 2023 Tel Aviv Grand Slam Competition

February 19, 2023 1:44 pm
0

Former US President Jimmy Carter to Receive Hospice Care

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Feb 14, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former USA president Jimmy Carter shown at the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena. Photo: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports.

Former US President Jimmy Carter has decided to receive hospice care and “spend his remaining time at home with his family” instead of additional medical intervention, the Carter Center said on Saturday.

Carter, 98, who has lived longer after leaving the White House than any former president in US history, was a Democrat who served from January 1977 to January 1981.

“He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers,” the center said in a statement.

In recent years, the Georgia native suffered from several health issues including melanoma that spread to his liver and brain, although he had responded well to treatment he received.

Related coverage

February 19, 2023 1:51 pm
0

China Warns US to Suffer ‘Consequences’ if it Escalates Balloon Incident

China warned the United States on Sunday it would "bear all the consequences" if it escalated the controversy over a...

The former peanut farmer’s rocky four years at the helm of the country were marred by economic woes at home and the Iran hostage crisis that ended just after he left office. But Carter also played a central role in brokering the Camp David accords that led to the landmark Egypt-Israeli peace treaty.

He was swept from office in an electoral landslide in 1980 as voters embraced Republican challenger Ronald Reagan, the former actor and California governor.

However, Carter rehabilitated his legacy as he worked energetically for decades on humanitarian causes.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 in recognition of his “untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.”

He could also often be seen, hammer in hand, helping to build affordable houses as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.

Carter and his wife Rosalynn, whom he married in 1946, have four children.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.