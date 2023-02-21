5 Ways US Jews Can Help Israel, by Helping Ourselves

JNS.org – Many American Jewish leaders have recently delivered scathing—even hysterical—criticism of Israel, particularly targeting the Israeli government’s efforts to reform its judiciary and strengthen the country’s security.

It’s understandable for American Jews to care about Israel’s future, to feel protective about the world’s only Jewish state. It’s our heritage. It’s our refuge in case of disaster. By the same token, we must forgive Israelis if they are unimpressed with the recent American criticism. After all, it is they who deal with almost daily terror attacks and suffer the real experience of unjust, undemocratic treatment in their courts.

Nonetheless, Israelis welcome—and critically need—the help and support of American Jews. When dealing with international issues—such as antisemitism—we are stronger when both Israeli and American Jews stand together. Israel also values US support in the United Nations and investment in Israel’s military might, which makes the Jewish state—and Jews everywhere—safer.

Tragically, however, the ability of American Jews to substantially assist Israel is rapidly fading. That’s because the influence of Jews in the United States—our political and social clout—is diminishing due to our weakening institutions, identity and solidarity.

While Israel has many challenges and flaws, a sober look at the dissipating state of American Jewry should evoke even greater alarm. Five major problems—all steadily increasing—threaten the very fabric of American Jewry, let alone our ability to support Israel. Until we address these critical issues in our own backyard, our opinions about Israel’s new government should perhaps remain muted: