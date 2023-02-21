Israel Passes Several Judicial Reforms on First Reading

i24 News – Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, passed on first reading several reforms to Israel’s judiciary early Tuesday.

Proposed reforms have split the Israeli public, with the coalition going forward on just some of the controversial measures after public outcry. In the Knesset, 63 voted for the bill, while 47 voted against.

This bill would limit the Supreme Court ruling on Basic Laws, which function as Israel’s constitution, while also changing the composition of the committee that selects judges.

While not all of the proposed reforms have advanced, even President Isaac Herzog’s proposed compromise included a freeze on legislation to quell opposition on the streets, as the issue brings out tens of thousands of protesters on a regular basis.

Related coverage UN Calls on Israel to Pause its Judicial Reform Plans i24 News - The United Nations on Tuesday urged Israel to pause its judicial reform plans, following the vote on...

Yair Lapid, Israeli opposition leader, told coalition members in a tweet that “history will judge you.” Lapid earlier met with Netanyahu over the reforms, as the two sides try to find a compromise. Despite efforts, it appears Israel’s government is moving ahead regardless of opposition.

“A big night and a big day,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted after the vote.

Part of the criticism of the reforms, besides changing the longstanding balance of power between branches of government, surrounds Netanyahu and the corruption trials against him. A spike in heated rhetoric, which the right wing has dubbed incitement, over the reforms has been recorded even among political leaders, including Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai and former prime minister Ehud Olmert.