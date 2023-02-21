Nasrallah Threatens Israel Over Offshore Gas Drilling

JNS.org – Hezbollah will not allow Israel to continue pumping gas from the Karish field “if there is procrastination regarding the drilling for oil and gas in Lebanese waters,” said Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in a speech over the weekend.

“If you want to starve us, we will kill you,” he added in his remarks broadcast on the Lebanese terrorist movement’s Al-Manar TV.

Nasrallah also referred to the rift in Israeli society over the government’s planned judicial reforms.

“The foolish government in Israel is pushing for two major conflicts—an internal conflict within Israel and a conflict with the Palestinians that will expand to the region,” he said Nasrallah in the Feb. 16 speech broadcast live on giant television screens in Beirut.

“We are hearing discourse from the entity’s president [Isaac Herzog] and former prime ministers [Yair] Lapid, [Naftali] Bennett, [Ehud] Olmert, [Ehud] Barak and former defense ministers and a general who talk about civil war and bloodshed, and that there is no solution to the challenges posed by the new government,” the terrorist leader said.

Nasrallah also claimed that groups of Israelis have started to organize to leave the country. “Some of them are returning to the United States. They are talking about an 80-year obstacle [since independence] beyond which the country will not survive.”

The leader of the Iran-backed Shi’ite movement then chastised the United States for supposedly delaying the exemption of aid to Syria following the recent devastating earthquakes from the sanctions imposed under the Caesar Act.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at the weekly Cabinet meeting, said: “On the Iranian front, our efforts are unceasing for the simple reason that Iran’s acts of aggression are unceasing.

Last week, Iran again attacked an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and struck at the international freedom of navigation.