10 Palestinians Reported Killed, At Least 100 Wounded During Israeli Military Operation in Nablus

i24 News – The Palestinian Health Ministry indicated on Wednesday that 10 Palestinians were killed and at least 100 wounded during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Nablus.

Clashes broke out between Palestinians – reportedly from the “Lions’ Den” organization – and the Israeli military in Nablus’s Old City. Those wounded were taken to Rafidia Hospital, Nablus Specialty Hospital or Al-Ittihad Women’s Hospital for treatment, with five reported in critical condition. There were no reported casualties to Israeli forces.

Two of the dead were reported as the operation’s targets: Hussam Aslim, 24, and Mohammed Abu Baker, 23. According to reports, Aslim and Abu Baker were responsible for a number of earlier attacks against Israeli settlements, as well as the death of an Israeli military soldier in October.

Israeli soldiers surrounded the building in which the two terrorists were located, attempting to force them out. Reports indicate that an anti-tank missile was fired at the building – demolishing it while Aslim and Abu Baker were inside. Their bodies were then found by the Israeli military.

A recording by Aslim – who is linked to the Lions’ Den – was shared on Palestinian forums where he is heard saying: “We’re in trouble, but we won’t surrender ourselves. We won’t hand over our weapons. I’ll die as a shahid (martyr). Keep carrying weapons after us.” Abu Baker was identified as the leader of the al-Quds Brigades’ branch in Nablus.

Another one of the killed was named as Walid Riyad Hussein Dakhil, 23, a Lions’ Den operative who fired at Israeli military forces in the West Bank. The others killed by gunfire were named by Palestinian media as: Adnan Sabaa Baara, 72, Muhammad Khaled Anbousi, 25, Tamer Nimr Minawi, 33, Musab Munir Muhammad Awais, 26, Muhammad Abdel-Fattah Abdel-Ghani, 23, Abdel-Hadi Abdel-Aziz Ashqar, 61 and Farid Shaaban, age 16.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem condemned the raid, stating “The occupation escalates its aggression against our people by storming today the city of Nablus and besieging the citizens. The right-wing, fascist, Zionist government is concerned with escalating the situation on the ground, as it has a criminal terrorist agenda.”

Additionally, Hamas’s military wing (the Al-Qassam Brigades) spokesman, Abu Obeida, stated: “The resistance forces in the Gaza Strip are monitoring the crimes of the enemy and their patience is running out.”