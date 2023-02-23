Hezbollah’s Elite Radwan Force Trains to Invade Northern Israel

JNS.org – The Hezbollah terrorist group’s “Radwan Force” rehearsed an assault on northern Israel on Feb. 16, according to a video shared by the Al-Harb Al-Silm Telegram account and unearthed by MEMRI.

The first film features mountain warfare training as well as audio of a statement by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in which he says that this terrorist outfit “has a peculiar quality that dread marches before it.”

Another video showed terrorists demonstrating marksmanship and hand-to-hand combat ability, and concluded with a verse from the Book of Jeremiah: “From the north, disaster will be poured out on all who live in [Israel].”

Other videos depicted a simulated a broader assault of northern Israel.

Last week, Nasrallah warned that Hezbollah would not allow Israel to continue pumping gas from its Karish field “if there is procrastination regarding the drilling for oil and gas in Lebanese waters.”

“If you want to starve us, we will kill you,” he added in his remarks broadcast on the Lebanese terrorist movement’s Al-Manar TV.

The threat came after Israel shipped its first crude oil abroad, a development announced by British-Greek hydrocarbon exploration and production company Energean.

The oil shipment was part of a multi-cargo marketing agreement with Vitol, a Swiss-based multinational energy and commodity trading company, “the first of a new source of East Med energy to reach Europe,” the company said.

Energean began extracting hydrocarbons from the Karish gas field off the northern Israeli coast on Oct. 26, 2022, a day before Israeli and Lebanese leaders signed a United States-mediated maritime border agreement.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces last month arrested two people, including an operative from the “Golan File” unit, who crossed from Syria into Israeli territory, the military cleared for publication on Monday.

The Golan File unit is a branch of Iranian-backed Hezbollah that operates in southern Syria.