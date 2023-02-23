Thursday, February 23rd | 2 Adar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US ‘Extremely Concerned’ Over Fresh Israeli-Palestinian Escalation

Israel’s FM Cohen Tries to Reassure Jewish Diaspora Amid Judicial Reform Concerns

Top Israeli Officials Agree on Multi-Year Defense Budget

Hezbollah’s Elite Radwan Force Trains to Invade Northern Israel

Oman Opens Airspace to Overflights By Israeli Carriers

Iranian Official Among Those Killed in Alleged Israeli Strike in Syria—Report

Republican Senators Introduce Bill to Halt Aid to Gaza

Rights Groups Send Open Letter Demanding Re-Nomination of Axed Israel ‘Apartheid’ Activist

Catholic Bishops Denounce Antisemitism During Interfaith Event

New York Times Under Fire for ‘Inaccurate, Misleading’ Report on Hasidic Schools

February 23, 2023 8:16 am
0

Iranian Official Among Those Killed in Alleged Israeli Strike in Syria—Report

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

Smoke and flame are seen following an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip, Sept. 16, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

JNS.org – A strike in Damascus overnight Saturday attributed to Israel targeted Iranian officials meeting to advance the development of the drone or missile capabilities of Tehran’s proxies in Syria, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Five people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the alleged Israeli strike, which targeted a building in the city’s Kafr Sousa neighborhood and damaged several structures near a heavily guarded security complex linked to Iran.

The Israel Defense Forces did not comment on the report, in accordance with Jerusalem’s long standing policy regarding specific foreign operations.

However, a source close to the Syrian government with knowledge of the strike said it targeted a meeting of Syrian and Iranian technical experts in drone manufacturing, according to Reuters.

“The strike hit the center where they were meeting as well as an apartment in a residential building. One Syrian engineer and one Iranian official—not high-ranking—were killed,” according to the report.

A second source said the Iranians were attending a meeting of technical experts in an Iranian military installation in the basement of a residential building in a security compound. He said one of those killed was a Syrian army civil engineer who worked at Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center, which Western countries say has produced chemical weapons.

A third source cited by Reuters said an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps engineer involved in Iran’s missile development program was seriously injured and transferred to a hospital in Tehran, while two other mid-ranking IRGC members at the meeting were unharmed.

The intended target of the strike was reportedly part of a covert guided missile production program run by the IRGC.

Another source said that Hezbollah members were also targeted in the attack.

Last week, US forces shot down what they said was an Iranian-made drone flying over a base hosting US personnel in northeastern Syria.

Iran has provided immense support to leader Bashar al-Assad during Syria’s nearly 12-year conflict, and its efforts to entrench itself militarily in the country while arming terrorist outfits such as Hezbollah have prompted regular Israeli airstrikes.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.