February 23, 2023 12:03 pm
Israel Strikes Gaza Weapons Plant in Retaliation for Rocket Fire

avatar by i24 News

Rockets are launched by Palestinians into Israel, amid Israel-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza, August 7, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Mohammed Salem

i24 News – Rocket sirens blared in southern Israeli communities early Thursday, with the Israeli military saying six launches were identified emanating from the Gaza Strip. In response, the Israel Defense Forces said it attacked terrorist targets.

Sites in central and northern Gaza were attacked, which the Israeli military said were used to produce weapons and store naval equipment.

One of the targets is a compound in the north of the Strip, used, among other things, to store Hamas weapons; it is located near a mosque, a clinic, a school, a hotel and a police station. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that “this is further proof that Hamas places its military assets at the heart of a civilian population.”

The rocket sirens went off at 3:57 am local time in Sderot and nearby communities, while two minutes later another barrage set off sirens in Ashkelon.

Five of the six rockets were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, while another fell in an open area.

Palestinian factions earlier threatened that it was a question of how hard, not if, they would attack Israel following an Israeli operation in the West Bank city of Nablus that left more than 10 Palestinians dead.

The relatively-new terrorist organization Lions’ Den claimed more than half of those killed were its members.

The barrages and subsequent Israeli strike come after the last flare-up on February 13, as Israeli warplanes pummeled Hamas targets after rockets were launched at Israelis.

According to local Gazan reports, the rocket launches mark a first in coordination between Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas, the two strongest militant groups in the enclave.

